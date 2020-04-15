Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Neal Cochran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Neal Cochran, 81, an Owenton resident since 1971, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Born Aug. 1, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Emily Morgan Neal. She was also preceded in death by Roy H. "Red" Cochran, her husband of 30 years. Lee attended Eastern Kentucky University, Tennessee Wesleyan and Cumberland colleges. She served her community in many ways throughout the years. She enjoyed six years as a para-professional for Owen County Elementary School; over a decade as editor of the Owenton News-Herald and an additional 14 years as the Owen County Property Value Administrator (PVA) from which she retired in 2006. Lee was a member of Owenton First Baptist Church, was a former county homemaker president, Foster Care Review Board Chairman, and an Owen County Fair Board director.

Lee will be missed by her sons, Roy H. "Mickey" (Shelly) Cochran, III, of Grandview, Texas; Curtis Neal "Curt" (Lisa) Cochran of Frankfort and Mark (Christy) Cochran of Owenton; her grandchildren, Cameron (Chrissa) Cochran, Jerod Cochran, Kendall (Danny) O'Toole, Morgan Cochran, Madelyn Cochran, Mark "Mac" Cochran Jr. and Justin Trusty. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Reese and Beckham O'Toole and Amryn Cochran, Isaiah Ramirez and Adalee Cochran.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Private family services will be observed with burial in the Owenton Cemetery.

