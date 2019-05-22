Service Information Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM New Liberty Second Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM New Liberty Second Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lou Ellis Scruggs, 98, of New Liberty, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

She is survived by her children, George Scruggs, Gwen Scruggs of Columbus, Ohio, Ernest (Biddie) Scruggs Jr. and William H. Scruggs of New Liberty.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the New Liberty Second Baptist Church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. LaRoy Brooks presiding. Burial will be in the New Liberty Second Baptist Church Cemetery. Published in The Owenton News-Herald on May 22, 2019

