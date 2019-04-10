Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louella Colson Phillips. View Sign

Louella Colson Phillips of Glencoe, Ky. was born April 13, 1929, in Canby, Ky. and died April 2, 2019, at her residence at the age of 89.

She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Webster Colson. She was a homemaker, farmer, and formerly sewed balls for Williamstown Mfg. Co. She was also a member of the Pleasant Home Baptist Church. On March 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to her late husband, Clyde Walter "Pete" Phillips who died in 2007. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Surviving is one daughter, Beverly Fryman of Dry Ridge; two sons, James Asa (Aleshia) Phillips and Charlie Franklin (Anita) Phillips both of Glencoe; seven grandchildren, Tabatha (Joe) Clemons, Zachary Fryman, Canaan, Abram, Amos, Anniston, and Emily Phillips; two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Madalynn Clemons and one brother, Russell Colson of Owenton.

Stanley Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

The funeral service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Pleasant Home Baptist Church in Glencoe. Burial was in the New Vine Run Cemetery.

Memorials are to be made to the Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019

