Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mark Timothy Rukavina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Mark Timothy Rukavina of Louisville, Ky., beloved husband of Sheri Greene Rukavina and father to Luke Timothy Rukavina and Anna Love Rukavina, passed away at age 38 from a long and very courageous fight against cholangiocarcinoma at 2:20 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Mark was born in Bossier City, La. on Nov. 25, 1980. He grew up in Louisville until the age of 11 when he moved to Lexington, Ky. where he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, tennis and swimming. He graduated from Lexington Catholic High School in 1999. In May of 2003, he graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a major in economics and a minor in leadership and organizations. Mark went on to medical school at the University of Louisville, where he graduated as a Doctor of Medicine in 2009. Afterward, he completed three years of residency at the University of Louisville Department of Emergency Medicine. Upon graduation, he started his career, working for Team Health and served as the Medical Director at Jewish East hospital in Louisville, Ky. In addition to his wife and children, he leaves his father, Mark Wistrich Rukavina of Lexington, Ky., and two brothers, Sean Patrick Rukavina (Jessica) of Lexington, Ky. and Matthew Scallon Rukavina (Gabby) of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Scallon Rukavina and by his son, Mark Richard Rukavina.

Services for Dr. Rukavina were held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Lexington, Ky., with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contribution options can be made to: The Catholic Diocese of Lexington, c/o FJS preaching ministry, 1310 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508. To share a remembrance of Mark or offer condolences to his family, please visit Dr. Mark Timothy Rukavina of Louisville, Ky., beloved husband of Sheri Greene Rukavina and father to Luke Timothy Rukavina and Anna Love Rukavina, passed away at age 38 from a long and very courageous fight against cholangiocarcinoma at 2:20 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19, 2019.Mark was born in Bossier City, La. on Nov. 25, 1980. He grew up in Louisville until the age of 11 when he moved to Lexington, Ky. where he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, tennis and swimming. He graduated from Lexington Catholic High School in 1999. In May of 2003, he graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a major in economics and a minor in leadership and organizations. Mark went on to medical school at the University of Louisville, where he graduated as a Doctor of Medicine in 2009. Afterward, he completed three years of residency at the University of Louisville Department of Emergency Medicine. Upon graduation, he started his career, working for Team Health and served as the Medical Director at Jewish East hospital in Louisville, Ky. In addition to his wife and children, he leaves his father, Mark Wistrich Rukavina of Lexington, Ky., and two brothers, Sean Patrick Rukavina (Jessica) of Lexington, Ky. and Matthew Scallon Rukavina (Gabby) of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Scallon Rukavina and by his son, Mark Richard Rukavina.Services for Dr. Rukavina were held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Lexington, Ky., with interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contribution options can be made to: The Catholic Diocese of Lexington, c/o FJS preaching ministry, 1310 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508. To share a remembrance of Mark or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close