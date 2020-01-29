Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Wayne Wright. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Owenton First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Wayne Wright, 61, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Mark was born in Owen County, the son of the late Arthur Ray and Ella Wright. Mark was a member of Owenton First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for 36 years. He was very fond of his patrons and enjoyed his job. Mark also farmed part-time. He enjoyed watching UK sports, driving old cars, watching Westerns on television, bird watching, listening to rock music, hunting, fishing and talking with friends and neighbors.

Mark is survived by his wife, Dr. Janet Wright; a son, Mark Thomas Everett Wright; brother, Steve (Cindy) Wright; sister, Angie (John) True; nephews Matthew Wright and Colton (Erin) True; niece, Claire True and great-nephew, Luke True.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Owenton First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Owenton Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Owenton First Baptist Church or Southern Baptist International Mission Board c/o Dr. Paul Chitwood, president through Owenton First Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love, cards, food, visits, support and prayers during our journey over the last eight months.

Mark Wayne Wright, 61, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.Mark was born in Owen County, the son of the late Arthur Ray and Ella Wright. Mark was a member of Owenton First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for 36 years. He was very fond of his patrons and enjoyed his job. Mark also farmed part-time. He enjoyed watching UK sports, driving old cars, watching Westerns on television, bird watching, listening to rock music, hunting, fishing and talking with friends and neighbors.Mark is survived by his wife, Dr. Janet Wright; a son, Mark Thomas Everett Wright; brother, Steve (Cindy) Wright; sister, Angie (John) True; nephews Matthew Wright and Colton (Erin) True; niece, Claire True and great-nephew, Luke True.McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., today, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Owenton First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Owenton Cemetery.The family requests memorials be made to Owenton First Baptist Church or Southern Baptist International Mission Board c/o Dr. Paul Chitwood, president through Owenton First Baptist Church.The family would like to thank everyone for their love, cards, food, visits, support and prayers during our journey over the last eight months. Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close