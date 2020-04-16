Martha Lee Noel Beall, 90 of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehab. She was the daughter of the late Ceberry and Snowdie Sisson Noel and the wife of the late Gilbert C. Beall. She was also preceded by her brother, Ronald Noel.

She is survived by her two children; Anthony (Vicky) Beall of Warsaw and Carolyn Blanton of Florence; one brother, Bill Noel of Burlington, Ky.; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends and co-workers.

The funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Warsaw Cemetery.

