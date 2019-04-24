Marvin Douglas Gibson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Douglas Gibson.
Service Information
McDonald & New Funeral Home - Owenton
248 W. Seminary Street PO Box 474
Owenton, KY
40359
(502)-484-2828
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marvin Douglas Gibson, 77, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.
Surviving are his wife Jacquelyn Leifrig Gibson; his children, Joseph M. (Melissa) Gibson, Constance R. Gibson, Daniel M. (Rebecca) Gibson, Catherine M. Cobb and Susan M. (Joe) Colligan; his brother, Paul (Edna) Gibson; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Seminary Street location. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.