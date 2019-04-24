Marvin Douglas Gibson, 77, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.
Surviving are his wife Jacquelyn Leifrig Gibson; his children, Joseph M. (Melissa) Gibson, Constance R. Gibson, Daniel M. (Rebecca) Gibson, Catherine M. Cobb and Susan M. (Joe) Colligan; his brother, Paul (Edna) Gibson; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Seminary Street location. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019