Mary Anne Tufano Juett, 74, of Owenton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff and Chris Juett.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from 4-8 p.m., today, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at Richland Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Hall presiding. Burial will be in the Richland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019