Mildred Bond Cammack, 102, and a resident of Sparta, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw. Born Feb. 11, 1917, in Campbellsburg Ky., she was the daughter of the late Irvine and Agnes Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Cammack.

Mildred was a retired employee of the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. She is survived by one son, James Cammack (Jackie); one grandson, Scott Cammack (Julie) and six great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hill, Tori Cammack, Bella Cammack, Gavin Hill, Ellis Cammack and Eden Cammack.

Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home in Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.

The funeral service was held Saturday, March 9, 2019. Burial was in the New Liberty Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the employee's benefit fund at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw.