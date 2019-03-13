Morgan L. Chandler, 80, of Owenton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care Center in Edgewood, Ky.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jarvis Chandler and his son, Caleb (Katie) Chandler.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier and Bro. Gene Weaver presiding. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church cemetery.
McDonald & New Funeral Home - Owenton
248 W. Seminary Street PO Box 474
Owenton, KY 40359
(502) 484-2828
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019