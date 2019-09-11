Nancy Garnett Vannarsdall, 85, of Owenton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Owenton Center surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 24, 1933, in the Long Ridge community of Owen County, she was the daughter of the late Lebus and Anna Durham Garnett and the widow of Joe Vannarsdall. Nancy was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and retired from Owen County Schools where she served in the cafeteria.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Chris) True of Glencoe, Valerie Vannarsdall and Gayla Vannarsdall, both of Owenton; her granddaughters, Chelsey True Hazlett of Virginia and Emily True and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Kayleigh Hazlett; her sisters, Jo Ann Darwin, Rita Lewis and Betty Sue French, all of Warsaw and her sister-in-law, Marie Garnett of Corinth. Several nieces and nephews and also survive.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.

The funeral service was held at the Main Street location Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, with Bro. John Thomas and Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier presiding. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.