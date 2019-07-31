Raymond Douglas "Doug" Lusby, 76, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his siblings, Shelby Judd, Bettie Chappell and Bob Lusby.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the Main Street location from noon-1 p.m., today, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on July 31, 2019