Rickey L Groger, 67, passed on to the promised land on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home in Owenton, Ky., with his big sister by his side.
He is survived by his sister Diane (Groger) King; brother-in-law Terry King and nephew Terry King Jr., whom all love him more than words can tell.
"God speed, brother. God's love and light are calling."
The funeral service will be held at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 E. Southern Ave., Covington, KY 41015, from 10 a.m.-noon, Friday, May 31, 2019. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery, 5358 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.
Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Grant Co, C/O Oncology Dept. at 238 Barnes Rd., Williamstown, KY 41097.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on May 29, 2019