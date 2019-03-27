Roxie Lozier Milner, 94, of Corinth, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by five children, Judy Vendler of Corinth, Odes Milner of Berry, Ky., Diane Carr of Corinth, Bonnie (Chester) Eckler of Corinth and Vicki (Melvin) Greene of Owenton.
Woodhead Funeral Home Inc. in Berry is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, preceding the service. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with Melvin Greene officiating.
Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.
Woodhead Funeral Home
106 Main St
Berry, KY 41003
859-234-5232
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019