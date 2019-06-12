Shirley Marie Brumback, 70, of Owenton, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her children, Christopher Webster, Butch Brumback and Christie Webster.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. David "Milkweed" Wotier presiding.
Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on June 12, 2019