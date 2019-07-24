Stephen Jarrod Dodson, 31, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Florence, Ky.
He was born in Covington, Ky. on March 17, 1988. Jarrod was one of those people that was always willing to help, and he loved the outdoors, riding 4-wheelers, golfing, working on vehicles, spending time with family and especially his music. He was employed at Mills Fence.
He is survived by his Dad, Steve (Terri) Dodson; his Mom, Kim Cook Hearn; siblings, Heather (Travis) Wilson, Ashley (Cody) Maiden, Kase' Olds and Danielle Honaker and nine nieces and nephews, Stefany, Kendall, Ian, Kaydence, Nathan, Madison, Haylon, Sammy and Liam. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sam and Linda Dodson and Larry and Barbara Cook.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., today, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Main Street location. The funeral will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Main Street location. Burial will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Jonesville.
Memorials may be given to God's Special Little Hearts.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on July 24, 2019