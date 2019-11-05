Victor G. Bourne, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky., following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 26, 1946, to the late A.T. "Ace" and Mary Ellen Wainscott Bourne, he was a lifelong resident of the Monterey area and loved sharing the community's history with anyone who would listen.
For many years, he worked in the printing and graphic arts business and enjoyed spending time on the family farm. In his spare time, he also enjoyed traveling, golf and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of more than 53 years, Judy Lynn Kemper Bourne; a daughter, Tammy Lynn (Chris) Morgan; two grandchildren, Cameron and Maddie Morgan and numerous extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Gayle Bryant Bourne.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
Victor's wishes were to be cremated, and his ashes scattered on the farm. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Main Street location.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Monterey Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019