Viola Atha Haydon, 83, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Owen County, the daughter of the late Washington and Nola New Atha. She was also preceded by her husband Ennis Haydon and siblings, Jesse Newt, Bob and Washington "Cig" Atha Jr. and her friend Bob Johnson.
She was the Monterey Branch Manager for Peoples Bank for many years and then worked for the state. She was a member of Monterey Baptist Church. Viola was a fun-loving person and always had a smile. Surviving are her children, Terry (Mark) Baker, Brad (Judy) Haydon and Stacy (Jim) Ball; her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Main Street location. Burial was in the Monterey Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Monterey Cemetery.
Published in The Owenton News-Herald on July 18, 2019