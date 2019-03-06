Wayne Cooper Smith, 78, of Lebanon, Tenn. and formerly of Owenton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Virginia "Ginny" Wyatt Smither and his children, John Wyatt Smither and Nancy Ruth (Curtis) Sutton.
McDonald and New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.
The funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the Seminary Street location with Bro. Dale Adkins presiding. Burial was in the Owenton Cemetery.
