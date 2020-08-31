1/
Alma Alice (Blakeney) Nicholson
Alma Alice Blakeney Nicholson, 91, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas Blakeney and Sara Robinson Blakeney. She was married to the late Henry Nicholson.
Survivors include sons, William Thomas Nicholson of Pageland and Michael Nicholson of Bunn, N.C.; daughter, Argentina Nicholson of Pageland; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services were 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at King Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Louis Blakeney, with interment at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.

