PAGELAND – Annie Hancock Sims, 92, of Pageland passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Lincolnton, N.C.
Mrs. Annie Sims was born on July 18, 1927, in Pageland to the late Walter Edwin Hancock and Bessie Collins Hancock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert M. Sims.
Mrs. Sims was a faithful long time member of First Baptist Church of Pageland. She loved playing games and sewing.
Mrs. Sims is survived by her nephews, Marion Sims (Sharon) of Cleveland, N.C., Johnny Sims (Martha) of Pageland and Phillip Sims (Laura) of Waxhaw, N.C.; and several great-nieces and nephews.
On April 18, friends were invited to Baumgartner Funeral Home to sign the register book and pay their respects.
There was a private celebration of life graveside service on Sunday, April 19, at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery with Dr. Joel Dale officiating.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Sims family.
Published in Progressive Journal on Apr. 21, 2020