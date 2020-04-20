JEFFERSON – Anthony Miller, 62, of Jefferson, died April 12.

He was born May 9, 1957, the son of the late Jerry and Roberta Robinson Miller.

Miller was educated in Chesterfield County schools and was a muffler mechanic. He was a member of Nicey Grove Missionary Baptiust Church where he served as a deacon. He was the lead bass guitarist in the gospel group "The Swonees."

Survivors include wife, Phyllis Baker Miller; five children, Antwon (Florence) Miller, Antonio (Brenda) Miller, Tenille (Michael) Miller, Phillip (Lakeisha) Miller, and Felicia (John) Miller; son-in-law John Austin; three sisters, Willie Joe Miller, Shirley Little and Geraldine Miller; a brother, Eddie Deon Miller; sisters-in-law, Wilhelmenia Miller and JoeNell Threat; brothers-in-law, Curtis (Kantronice) Baker and Joy Baker; a godson, Jaylen Austin; and a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Bobby Miller, Randy Miller, Theron Miller, Johnny Miller and Joseph Miller.

A service was held April 18 at Nicey Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Marsh officiating.

Kings Funeral Home is in charge.