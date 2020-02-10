Archie Benton Baker

PAGELAND – Archie Benton Baker, 88, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
He was the son of the late William David Baker and Zettie Deese Baker. He was married to the late Mildred McCray Baker.
Survivors include son, Thomas A. Baker of Pageland; and brothers, B.F. Baker of Pageland and Joe Baker of Monroe, N.C.
Graveside services are private.
Memorials may be made to Wolf Pond Baptist Church, C/O Cemetery Fund, 78 Wolf Pond Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is in charge.
Published in Progressive Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
