Arlevia Sims
1937 - 2020
LANCASTER – Arlevia Sims, 83, died June 17, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Copeland Sims and Mary Hayes Sims. She was married to the late Charles Sims.
Survivors include niece, Jennifer Carpenter and Adam Davis; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was cremated and there will be no services, per her request.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in Progressive Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
