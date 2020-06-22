LANCASTER – Arlevia Sims, 83, died June 17, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Copeland Sims and Mary Hayes Sims. She was married to the late Charles Sims.

Survivors include niece, Jennifer Carpenter and Adam Davis; and several other nieces and nephews.

She was cremated and there will be no services, per her request.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

