PAGELAND – Aubrey "AJ" Joyner, 84, of Pageland passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Aubrey Joyner was born on May 21, 1936, in St. Stephen, S.C., to the late Luther James Joyner and Thelma Cooper Joyner.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Luther Joyner, Alfred Lee Joyner, Horace Joyner, Billy Joyner and Harold Joyner; and sister, Audrey Joyner.
During high school he was an avid athlete, playing both baseball and football. He always enjoyed attending the class reunions for Pageland High School. Mr. Joyner was a member of First Baptist Church of Pageland. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Joyner was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge No. 58. Mr. Joyner ran Westend Grocery in Pageland for years, where people remember him for being nice to them and giving them a piece of candy every time they saw him. During his later years, he worked for Pageland Screen Printers. He was a hardworking man who worked every day of his life for his family.
Mr. Joyner is survived by his sons, Steve Joyner (Mitzi), Tony Joyner and Jamie Hunter (Michelle), all of Pageland; daughter, Shonte Joyner of Pageland; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Joyner family.