Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland 708 W. McGregor Street Pageland , SC 29728 (843)-672-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Amon

Lowery Sr., 84

PAGELAND – Mr. Benjamin Amon Lowery Sr., 84, of Pageland went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Benjamin Amon Lowery Sr. was born on March 25, 1935, in Pageland to the late Curtis Lewis and Theodocia McManus Lowery. He met and married the love of his life, Sue White.

He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church since 1965, where he served as a church deacon and Sunday school teacher. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for ATI Metals. After 38 years, he decided to retire. Mr. Lowery enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He also had a part time welding business. He loved to cook for his family and friends. He also was an avid gardener.

He is preceded in death by his son, Terry Lowery; daughter, Bimmie Love, two brothers; and two sisters.

Mr. Lowery is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sue Lowery of Pageland; son, Benjamin Amon Lowery Jr. of Chesterfield; daughter, Rose Jenkins (Scott) of Pageland; brother, Ernest Lowery (Miriam) of Weddington, N.C.; sisters, Aline Brown of Columbia, Faye Roberts of Durant, Okla., and Josie Elaine Wrenn of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Tiffany Faulkenberry, Jerrica Phifer, Brandi Brumley, Hailey Lowery, Michael Courtney, T.C. Lowery and Taylor Lowery; great-grandchildren, Brantley Faulkenberry, Landon Faulkenberry, Tegan Brumley, Bristol Brumley, McCoy Courtney, Tripp Lowery and Jaxon Melton; many nieces and nephews; and close friend, Stephen Plyler.

The family received friends from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Church Family Life Center.

A celebration of life funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Pastor Don Rhyne and Pastor Jackie Hinson presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5732 Peach Orchard Road, Pageland, SC 29728. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina ( Benjamin AmonLowery Sr., 84PAGELAND – Mr. Benjamin Amon Lowery Sr., 84, of Pageland went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Benjamin Amon Lowery Sr. was born on March 25, 1935, in Pageland to the late Curtis Lewis and Theodocia McManus Lowery. He met and married the love of his life, Sue White.He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church since 1965, where he served as a church deacon and Sunday school teacher. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for ATI Metals. After 38 years, he decided to retire. Mr. Lowery enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He also had a part time welding business. He loved to cook for his family and friends. He also was an avid gardener.He is preceded in death by his son, Terry Lowery; daughter, Bimmie Love, two brothers; and two sisters.Mr. Lowery is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sue Lowery of Pageland; son, Benjamin Amon Lowery Jr. of Chesterfield; daughter, Rose Jenkins (Scott) of Pageland; brother, Ernest Lowery (Miriam) of Weddington, N.C.; sisters, Aline Brown of Columbia, Faye Roberts of Durant, Okla., and Josie Elaine Wrenn of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Tiffany Faulkenberry, Jerrica Phifer, Brandi Brumley, Hailey Lowery, Michael Courtney, T.C. Lowery and Taylor Lowery; great-grandchildren, Brantley Faulkenberry, Landon Faulkenberry, Tegan Brumley, Bristol Brumley, McCoy Courtney, Tripp Lowery and Jaxon Melton; many nieces and nephews; and close friend, Stephen Plyler.The family received friends from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Church Family Life Center.A celebration of life funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with Pastor Don Rhyne and Pastor Jackie Hinson presiding.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5732 Peach Orchard Road, Pageland, SC 29728. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina ( www.baumgartnerfh.com ) is assisting the Lowery family. Published in Progressive Journal on Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Progressive Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close