Bertie R. Marze, 79, of Indian Trail, formerly of Pageland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019.

She was born in Union County on July 3, 1940 to the late Clyde and Bessie Rowell. Bertie loved music and often sang with her husband and in church.

She was an active member of Almetta Baptist Church where she served on the cooking committee. In addition to cooking, she loved to read and was an avid gardener.

Bertie is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Joe Marze; son, David Marze; daughter, Terry Griffin.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Marze (Connie) and Doug Marze (Cindy); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jean Manus, Virginia Connell, Henry Rowell and Jerrie Pallet.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Monroe with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeland Memorial Park.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations may be given to Almetta Baptist Church, 313 Miller St., Jefferson, SC 29718.

