Bessie Moree Rivers, 86, died Sept. 5, 2019.
Survivors include sons, Tim Rivers and Jack Jordan; daughter, Cindy Neason; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services were 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8 at High Point Baptist Church in Pageland, officiated by Pastor Bobby Pegram. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at High Point Baptist Church in the sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina is in charge.
Published in Progressive Journal on Sept. 11, 2019