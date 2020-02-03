Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy F. Pigg. View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Providence Family Life Center Funeral service 2:00 PM Providence Baptist Church 232 Providence Church Road Pageland , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PAGELAND – Billy F. Pigg, 89, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, with the Revs. Roger Wall and Ernest Winburn officiating. Burial was at the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the Providence Family Life Center.

Mr. Pigg was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Pageland, the eldest son of the late B.C. Pigg Jr. and Vennie Robertson Pigg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" Pigg Collins of Pageland; brother, James Rance Pigg; sister, Fanell P. Rivers of Mt. Croghan; and sister and brother-in-law, Katrina P. and Charlie Sturgis of Monroe.

Billy graduated from Pageland High School in 1947 and Wingate College in 1949. Upon graduation, he began a 41-year automobile career, including 17 years with Hursey Chevrolet in Pageland and 24 years as dealer principal/owner-operator of Bud Motor Company, the Ford-Mercury dealership in Cheraw. He was also in partnership with his son, Farris, at Farris Ford in Pageland from 1975 until 1980. He sold his Cheraw dealership in July 1990 and worked for 11 years with the Chesterfield County Department of Social Services and also the Chesterfield County Chapter of the American Red Cross, retiring in June 2001.

Billy was always active in numerous community and civic affairs, always putting his whole heart into what he did. His example of hard work, thoroughness and high standards will always be remembered and cherished by those who knew and loved him.

Billy was a charter member of the Pageland Junior Chamber of Commerce, serving as vice president and president. He served on the S.C. State Junior Chamber of Commerce as national director, international director, chaplain and vice president. He was a member of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and served on the Steering Committee of the Pageland Watermelon Festival for a number of years. He served as chairman of the Pageland District No. 4 School Board, past master of Mt. Moriah No. 58 Masonic Lodge and was a member of Omar Shrine Temple. He was chairman of the Chesterfield County DSS Board for 25 years and then was elected to represent the Fifth Congressional District on the State Health & Human Services Finance Commission, where he served until 1990. He was a representative to the Carolinas Ford Dealers Association and served one term as vice chairman and chairman. He also served on the Good Samaritan Colony Board of Directors and the Chesterfield County Rural Water Company Board for 16 years until his retirement in May of 2016.

Billy was a dedicated family man who deeply loved his wife and his two children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren. He was a man dedicated to his God and his church and had a sincere and abiding faith in the Lord Jesus. He was always a member of Providence Baptist Church with the exception of the 24 years he lived in Cheraw. During that time, he was a member of Cheraw First Baptist. He taught a Sunday school class for more than 58 years and has held many positions and offices in the church including deacon chairman.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Bobbie T. Pigg; son and daughter-in-law, Farris and Jane Pigg of Cheraw; four grandchildren, Britt Pigg and his wife, Caleigh, of Rock Hill, Brad Pigg and his wife, Jessie, of Pageland, Melissa Shrum of Spartanburg, Jon David Shrum and his wife, Dana, of Boiling Springs; five great-grandchildren, Elisa Petty of Spartanburg, Katelyn Elizabeth Pigg, Kenzie Grace Pigg and Kolton Bradley Pigg, who was born on his birthday in 2016, of Pageland, Taftt Riggins Pigg of Rock Hill, Stevie Rose Shrum and twins, Salem and Silas Shrum of Boiling Springs; and great-great-grandchildren, Milani and Miguel Petty of Spartanburg; son-in-law, David Collins of Pageland; sister-in-law, Sue Pigg of Virginia Beach; brother-in-law, Jimmie Attaway Rivers of Mt. Croghan; and nieces and nephews, Kathy Sturgis Ward and her husband, Ronnie, of Winchester, Va.; Tavia Pigg Hazel and her husband, Wade, of Reelsville, Ind., Neal Sturgis and his wife, Diane, of Fort Mill; Lt. Col (Ret.) James R. "Jim" Pigg and his wife, Cathy, of Fayetteville, Ga., Jimmie Rivers and his wife, Michelle, of Mt. Croghan, Peggy Pigg Palacioz and her husband, Tony, of Virginia Beach, Scott Rivers and his wife, Dale, of Wadesboro, along with their families, a number of cousins and by his furbabies, Faja and Bushy.

Memorials may be made to the Providence Baptist Church, Building Fund, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728.

