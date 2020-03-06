MORVEN, N.C. – Mrs. Brenda Blackburn Quackenbush, 73, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hospice of Union County in Monroe, N.C.
There was a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Ensz officiating.
The family greeted friends following the service at the funeral home.
Brenda was born June 26, 1946, in Mecklenburg County, N.C., a daughter of the late Eugene Blackburn and the late Margaret Corrie Long Blackburn.
She was a 1964 graduate of Columbia High School, and was a member of Morven Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Randy Quackenbush; her sons, Jimmy Sorrenti Jr. (Sissy) of Pageland and Chris Sorrenti of Morven; her grandchildren, Courtney Sorrenti and Kischa Locklear, both of Pageland, Adam Gordon of Lancaster and Brandon Sorrenti and Madison Sorrenti, both of Morven; and her great-grandchildren, Drake, Joshua, James and Remmy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.
Published in Progressive Journal on Mar. 7, 2020