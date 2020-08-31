1/
Brenda Sue (Knight) Moree
PAGELAND – Brenda Sue Knight Moree, 76, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Charles Ben Knight and Carrie Laney Knight. She was married to the late Luther Moree Jr.
Survivors include sons, Barry Moree of Pageland and Larry Moree of Polkton, N.C.; daughter, Pamela Baker of Jefferson; brothers, Alex Knight and Harry Knight of Rock Hill; sister, Carrie Elizabeth Macdonald of Virginia; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, officiated by Pastor Ricky Welch.
The family received friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
