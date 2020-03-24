JEFFERSON – Connie Jean Oliver, 71, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Born in Hartsville, she was a daughter of the late William Archie Griggs and Betty Parker Griggs Wilks. She was married to Tommy "T.O." Oliver.

Survivors include her husband of the home; sons, Christopher Lee Jenkins and David Robert "Robbie" Jenkins Jr., both of Jefferson; daughter, Lisa Jenkins Ray of Jefferson; brothers, the Rev. William Griggs, Mark Griggs, Angelo Griggs and Jimmy Griggs; sisters, Patricia Ann Griggs and Gail Joplin; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Grace and Mercy Worship Center, officiated by Pastor Sweet Jenkins and the Rev. William Griggs, with the eulogy by her granddaughter, Maygen Reece.

The family will greet friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, prior to the service at the church, and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made be made to McLeod Hospice, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield is in charge.