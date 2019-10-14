PAGELAND - Dan Douglas Mungo, 91, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
He was the son of the late Grover Cleveland and Roxie Douglass Mungo and was married to Betty Owens Mungo.
Survivors include his daughter, Dana Steady of Dover, Del.; granddaughter, Brigitte Lacombe of Bonner Springs, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Sue Mangum of Pageland, Jean Hathaway of Matthews, N.C., and Betty W. Owens of Marshville, N.C.; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Owens of Watha, N.C.
No formal services are planned at this time. A private family burial will be held.
For those wishing to honor the memory of Mr. Mungo, the family suggests that memorials be made to, Presbyterian College Athletic Department, 503 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325; or to the , 508 Hampton St. #200, Columbia, SC 29201.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Progressive Journal on Oct. 15, 2019