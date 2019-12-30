PAGELAND – Davies Hicks Jordan, 96, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Walter Lee Hicks and Annie Pigg Hicks. She was married to the late Howard Jordan.
Survivors include son, Jerry Mullis of Mt. Olive, N.C.; sister, Hilda Outen of Charlotte; four grandchildren; and many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Mack Mullis, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the fellowship hall at Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 309, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland was in charge.
Published in Progressive Journal on Dec. 31, 2019