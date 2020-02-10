Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Rogers Pope. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Service Inc 1003 E Franklin St Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-289-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Rogers Pope passed quietly and peacefully into eternal life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She will be missed dearly and was surely greeted by a heavenly host of loved ones.

Daughter of Nell and Wade Rogers, Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Travis; and her brother, Harry Rogers. She was hardworking and enjoyed personally caring for her property and plants, deeming sunset as the most beautiful time of day. Diane was loving and caring, dedicated to God, her country, family, friends and her community. Her pride and joy were her three sons, Tim of Pageland, Chad of Charlotte and Britt of Indian Trail, N.C., and their wives, Carmen, Angela and Sandy. "Me-Ma" adored her eight grandchildren, Vinny, Travis, Matt, Emilee, Madison, Tully, Thomas and Kaylee. She loved attending their performances and special events, supporting, encouraging and praising them individually. Me-Ma hoped they would be a light to wherever life's journey leads them.

Diane was also blessed with many nieces and nephews, by blood and marriage, and extended family, all were special to her and of whom she was very proud. Keeping in touch was her specialty.

Diane's sense of humor, smile and laughter, especially in storytelling, were endearing and she immediately made people feel comfortable and welcome. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Pageland, which she described as "a wonderful little church filled with people who cared about and loved each other to the max, a church blessed with the most beautiful pianist and choir anyone could wish for."

Donations in Diane's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Pageland or to to extend her passion for honoring those who serve and protect our country.

Published in Progressive Journal on Feb. 11, 2020

