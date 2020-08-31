1/
Dorothy (Robinson) Boyd
Dorothy Robinson Boyd, 75, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Reece Robinson and Rosa Bell Burch Robinson. She was married to the late Ernest David Boyd.
Survivors include sons, Billy Ray Robinson and Bobby Ray Robinson of the home, Larry Robinson of Pageland, Johnny Ray Robinson of Monroe and Ray Charles Robinson of Mt. Croghan; daughter, Nancy Robinson of Pageland; sisters, Betty Joan of the home and Shirley Barrett of Marshville, N.C.; brothers, RV Robinson and Theodore Robinson of the home, David Robinson of Monroe, Riece Mandy Robinson of Pageland and Reece Junior Robinson of Wadesboro, N.C.; 19 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services were noon Friday, Aug. 21, at Salem United Methodist Church in Pageland, officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Belton.
King Funeral Home was in charge.

Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
