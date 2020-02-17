Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae (Moser) Johnson. View Sign Service Information Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland 708 W. McGregor Street Pageland , SC 29728 (843)-672-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

PAGELAND – Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johnson, 83, of Pageland passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johnson was born on Nov. 28, 1936, in Monroe, N.C., to the late Rufus Moser and Pearl Helms Moser. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Everhart, and sister, Jeannette Jacobs.

Dorothy Johnson was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pageland. Mrs. Johnson loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She liked to cook and spend time in her garden. Besides spending time with her family, Dorothy loved her animals, especially her cats.

Mrs. Johnson was survived by her husband, Thomas Gerald Johnson Sr. of Pageland; son, Thomas G. "Rusty" Johnson Jr. (Terri) of Wingate, N.C.; daughter, Sonya Sims (Eddie) of Conway; previous marriage son and daughter, Charles "Chuck" Everhart (Sherry) of Waxhaw, N.C., and Wanda Shoaf of Monroe, N.C.; brother, Buck Moser of Lancaster; sister, Pat Shackelford of Rock Hill; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Pageland.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church of Pageland with Pastor Dick Tubbs officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina ( PAGELAND – Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johnson, 83, of Pageland passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home.Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johnson was born on Nov. 28, 1936, in Monroe, N.C., to the late Rufus Moser and Pearl Helms Moser. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Everhart, and sister, Jeannette Jacobs.Dorothy Johnson was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Pageland. Mrs. Johnson loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She liked to cook and spend time in her garden. Besides spending time with her family, Dorothy loved her animals, especially her cats.Mrs. Johnson was survived by her husband, Thomas Gerald Johnson Sr. of Pageland; son, Thomas G. "Rusty" Johnson Jr. (Terri) of Wingate, N.C.; daughter, Sonya Sims (Eddie) of Conway; previous marriage son and daughter, Charles "Chuck" Everhart (Sherry) of Waxhaw, N.C., and Wanda Shoaf of Monroe, N.C.; brother, Buck Moser of Lancaster; sister, Pat Shackelford of Rock Hill; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Pageland.A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church of Pageland with Pastor Dick Tubbs officiating. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina ( www.baumgartnerfh.com ) is assisting the Johnson family. Published in Progressive Journal on Feb. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Progressive Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations