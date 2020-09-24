1/1
Eddie Johnson
1960 - 2020
JEFFERSON – Eddie Johnson, 59, of Jefferson passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Hartsville.
Eddie Johnson was born on Oct. 5, 1960, in Chesterfield to the late Rufus Edgar Johnson and Clara Lee Johnson.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Olivia Ray Johnson; brother-in-laws, Johnnie Jenkins and Ricky Kirkley; and nephew, Scott Jenkins.
Eddie was the co-owner of Cedar Lane Supply of Pageland and a licensed land surveyor. He is retired from the South Carolina National Guard. Eddie loved treasure hunting with his metal detector and panning for gold. He was an avid woodworker and loved to do any type of puzzle to keep his mind sharp. Most of all, he loved to spend time with family and friends, especially Friday Night Scratch Off. He also loved watching America's Funniest Videos with his grandson, Jake.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Robin Rayfield Johnson of Jefferson; daughters, Emily Brown (Jeff) and Rachel Johnson, both of Jefferson; brother, Tommy A. Johnson (Sheila) of Jefferson; sisters, Patricia Jenkins and Sandra J. Kirkley, both of Jefferson; grandson, Jake Brown; nieces, Kandi Williams (Kevin) and Melissa Smith; nephews, Brian Kirkley (Trish), Daniel Kirkley (Beverly) and Kevin Kirkley (Amy); and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the fanukt received friends at the funeral home to pay their respects and sign the register book.
There was a celebration of life graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Jefferson, with Pastor David Sanders and Pastor Mack Mullis officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Miracle Network, c/o McLeod Foundation, 800 E. Cheves St., Suite 150, Florence, SC 29506; Macedonia Baptist Church, 3944 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718; or a charity of one's choice.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Johnson Family.

Published in Progressive Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland
708 W. McGregor Street
Pageland, SC 29728
(843) 672-6131
