MONROE – Evelyn Rape Deese, 72, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1948, in Union County, daughter of the late Hayden Sheppard and Gladys Carnes Rape.
A private celebration of her life will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. A drive-through graveside visitation for those wishing to offer condolences will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15, at the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Evelyn was a homemaker for many years and was active in her community and church. She enjoyed coordinating blood drives for the American Red Cross, making deliveries for Meals on Wheels and being part of the Union Baptist Association Women's Missionary Union. She sang in the choir at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed making meals for the church bereavement committee. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Evelyn is survived by her husband, David Mitchell Deese; son, Sheppard (Kristen); daughter, Sarah Broome (Anthony); grandchildren, Kolby, Hayden, Hannah, Caleb and Parker; sisters, Shirley Floyd and Dora Birmingham; brother, Warren Rape; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1106 W. Sandy Ridge Road, Monroe, NC 28112; and the American Red Cross www.redcross.org.
