1/1
Evelyn (Rape) Deese
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONROE – Evelyn Rape Deese, 72, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1948, in Union County, daughter of the late Hayden Sheppard and Gladys Carnes Rape.
A private celebration of her life will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church. A drive-through graveside visitation for those wishing to offer condolences will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. Aug. 15, at the Sandy Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Evelyn was a homemaker for many years and was active in her community and church. She enjoyed coordinating blood drives for the American Red Cross, making deliveries for Meals on Wheels and being part of the Union Baptist Association Women's Missionary Union. She sang in the choir at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed making meals for the church bereavement committee. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Evelyn is survived by her husband, David Mitchell Deese; son, Sheppard (Kristen); daughter, Sarah Broome (Anthony); grandchildren, Kolby, Hayden, Hannah, Caleb and Parker; sisters, Shirley Floyd and Dora Birmingham; brother, Warren Rape; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1106 W. Sandy Ridge Road, Monroe, NC 28112; and the American Red Cross www.redcross.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112 is caring for the Deese family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved