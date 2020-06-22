PAGELAND – Fred "Crappie Man" Broome, 82, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was a son of the late Luther and Sarah Jackson Broome. He was married to the late Carol Williams Broome.

Survivors include children, Lynn Mullis and Tim Broome, both of Pageland, and Glenn Broome of Lugoff; sister, Winnie Broome of Pageland; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Five Forks Cemetery, officiated by Brent Taylor.

The family greeted friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Burch Law Firm, LLC, (caretaker for Five Forks Cemetery Restoration Fund), 605 W. McGregor St., Pageland, SC 29728.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield was in charge.

