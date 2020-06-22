PAGELAND – George Randel Caldwell, 73, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was a son of the late Aaron C. Caldwell and Susie Johnson Caldwell. He was married to the late Dianne Caldwell.

Survivors include daughter, Erin Caldwell of Pageland; son, Adam Caldwell of Gray Court; sisters, Brenda Caldwell Walker and Jenell Caldwell, both of Pageland; brother, Robbie Caldwell of Seneca; and four grandchildren.

Graveside services are 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Joel Dale.

Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of one's choice or Helping Hand Outreach Center, 205 West Pigg Street, Pageland, SC 29728.

