PAGELAND – Haron Broadus Funderburk Jr., 94, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was a son of the late Haron Broadus Funderburk Sr. and Irene Inez Funderburk.

Survivors include son, Ronnie Funderburk of Charlotte; sisters, Ida Jo Riner of Heath Springs and Sybil Swartz of Buford; a granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery, officiated by Dr. Joel Dale.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Pageland, P.O. Box 126, Pageland, SC 29728.

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland was in charge.

