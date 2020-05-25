Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Carter Caulder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Hazel was born July 11, 1927, in Richmond County, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Sam Jones Carter and the late Ollie Virginia Covington Carter. Her family moved to McFarlan, N.C., and she was a graduate of Morven High School.

She worked for the Weller Division of Cooper Tools in Cheraw, retiring with more than 20 years of service and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Chesterfield.

Surviving are her children, Karen Caulder-Swett of Hartsville, Julie Caulder Cassidy (Bobby) of Broadway, N.C., and Tim Caulder (Karen) of Chesterfield; her grandchildren, Danielle Macabee (Ted) of Brentwood, Tenn., George Matthew Webster (Farah) of Latta, William Christopher Swett (Sarah) of John's Island, Amber Sikes (Eric) of Chesterfield, Benjamin Cassidy (Jordan) of Greensboro, N.C., Lindsay Caulder of Chesterfield, Hunter Caulder of Fort Mill, Robbie Swett of Raleigh, N.C., and Meredith Walters (Keith) of Canton, Ga.; her great-grandchildren, Max Macabee, Emily Macabee, Peyton Webster, Noah webster, Mason Swett, Luke Swett, Sawyer Swett, Haley Swett, Peyton Walters, Amelia Sikes, Christian Sikes, Caleb Sikes, Brayden Cassidy and Miles Cassidy; her daughter of the heart, Debbie Lemacks (Eddie) of Lexington; her son-in-law, George Webster of Society Hill; and her sisters and brother, Eleanor Pesce and Ollie Mae Chewning, both of Wadesboro, N.C., and Terry Carter (Julia) of Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.M. Caulder; her daughters, Jackie Caulder and Teresa Caulder; and her brothers and sisters, S.J. Carter, Virginia Brooks, Tilton Carter and Audrey Threadgill.

Due to restrictions during the COVID 19 pandemic, funeral services will be private at Leavitt Funeral Home on Thursday with interment in Anson Memorial Park both in Wadesboro, N.C.

Hazel's family will always be grateful for the loving manner in which the staff of Springhill Assisted Living in Pageland cared for her while she was a resident there and for the care given to her by Regency Hospice during her period of declining health and transition.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice – Chesterfield, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.

