MT. CROGHAN - Mr. Herman "Earl" Cain III, 68, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

He died from heart failure in Texas on a deer hunting ranch doing what he loved most.

Earl, as he was known by many, was born Nov. 24, 1950 in Charleston, a son of Joanne Seegars Cain and the late Herman Earl Cain Jr.

A graduate of Andrews High School, Mr. Cain went on to attain his bachelor's degree in history and theology from Wingate College in Monroe, N.C. Earl really enjoyed working in mills and plants and made many lifelong friends while working.

Earl was a Specialist 4, stationed at Coleman Barracks in Manheim, Germany, in 1972. He was assigned to the arms room in Company C, 97th Signal Battalion Communications Unit. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.

An avid outdoorsman, Earl's hobbies included raising his roosters, deer and turkey hunting, and fishing. He also got great delight in his weekly card games with friends. A man with a deep faith, Earl loved the Lord and read His word daily. He was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his father, Earl was also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Bart Cain; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Stephen Smith.

Survivors include his mother, Joanne Seegars Cain of Augusta, Ga.; sister, Jodi Smith Hancock and husband, Donald, of Augusta; brother, Myron Wright Cain of Augusta; nephews, Jeffrey Stephen Smith Jr. of Augusta and Joseph Cain Smith of Helen, Ga.; step-nephew, Adam Heath Hancock of Atlanta; and step-niece, Carly Hancock Dimond of Grovetown, Ga.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Robert Rivers and Brent Taylor. Burial followed in the McBee Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to two of Earl's favorite and supported organizations, Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709; or to The , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

