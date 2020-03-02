James Miller Sr., 80, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
He was the son of the late Clyde and Wilma Jane Pate Miller.
Survivors include sons, Ricky Miller of Jefferson and James Miller Jr. of Charlotte; daughter, Catherine M. Reid of Charlotte; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Sandy Run Baptist Church in Jefferson, officiated by the Revs. Herbert Bracey and Arlen Ratliff, with interment in the church cemetery.
King Funeral Home was in charge.
