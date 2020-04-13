Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Percy "Jimmy" Holley. View Sign Service Information Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland 708 W. McGregor Street Pageland , SC 29728 (843)-672-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFERSON – Mr. James "Jimmy" Percy Holley, 85, of Jefferson went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Holley was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Jefferson to the late Kay and Novella Baker Holley.

He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon, leader and teacher. Mr. Holley worked as an insurance agent and was a district manager. After being with the insurance company for 39 years, he retired and enjoyed his retirement. In his younger days, Jimmy loved to play basketball. He loved all college sports and baseball, especially the Gamecocks. Besides sports, he loved to coon and deer hunt. Two things that were especially important to him were spending time with his grandchildren and maintaining the family land and farm. He enjoyed listening to gospel music.

He is preceded in death by his infant brother; and wife, Betty Lou Hathaway Holley.

Mr. Holley is survived by his son, Lyn Gardner (Tonya) of Pageland; daughters, Susan G. Roberts (Ronnie) of Pageland, Amy H. Moser (James) of Pageland, Meg H. Mills (Robert Jr.) of Jefferson and Greta H. Richardson (Brian) of Jefferson; brothers, Gerald D. Holley (Darby) of Florence and Kay Franklin "Bud" Holley (Bem) of Jefferson; grandchildren, Anna Hicks, Adam Martin, Lee Gardner, Blair Courtney, Amber Moser, Evan Moser, Kaylee Mills, Kendall Mills, Blake Mills, Ava Richardson, Braxton Richardson and Harlow Richardson; and seven great-grandchildren.

Anyone was welcome to come by the funeral home from 11 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Baumgartner Funeral Home to sign the register book and pay their respects.

There will be a private celebration of life funeral service at Providence Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Wall officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank Michelle Evans and Rhonda Graves for the care they have shown him, and the staff of Morrell Rehab Center, with a special appreciation to Gloria Fox.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728; or White Plains Baptist Church, P.O. Box 219, Jefferson, SC 29718.

