James T. Hamilton, 60, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

He was a son of the late Thomas and Corine Hamilton. His stepmother was the late Winsecora L. Hamilton.

Survivors include his children, Sheldric Dunlap of Jefferson, Latissha Williams of Charlotte, Kendria Hamilton of Monroe and Laila Mobley of Charlotte; brothers and sisters, Terry Lockhart, Eddie Hamilton, Alden Hamilton and Dorethea Mejai, all of Pageland, Maria Hines of Charlotte, Betty Merritt of Wadesboro, N.C., Donna Solla, Caroline Grier of Rock Hill, Tim Hamilton of Washington, Penn., and Matthew and Jeremiah of Monroe; stepmother, Georgia Ann Hamilton of Monroe; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Black Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Croghan, officiated by the Rev. Diane Simon.

King Funeral Home of Pageland was in charge.

