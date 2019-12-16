PAGELAND - Jane Johnson Burch, 86, died, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late Elmo Johnson and Mae Sullivan Johnson and wife to the late William Franklin Burch.

Survivors include sons, Steve Burch of Wagram, N.C., and Mike Burch of LaBelle, Fla.; daughters, Cynthia Kirchin and Teresa Hancock, both of Pageland, and Debbie Hough of Jefferson; brothers, Gerald Johnson and Eddie Johnson, both of Pageland; sister, Margie Hendrix of Pageland; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services were 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church of Pageland, officiated by Dr. Joel Dale. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday, Dec. 14, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church of Pageland.

Memorials may be made to a .

Baumgartner Funeral Home is in charge.