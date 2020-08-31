Jerry Neal Sullivan, 76, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was a son of the late Chap L. and Bessie Pittman Sullivan. He was married to Libby H. Sullivan.

Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Cecil N. Sullivan of Jefferson, Harvey P. Sullivan of Lexington, N.C., and Billy Honeycutt of Jefferson; daughter, Virginia D. Coombes of Jefferson; brother, Arizona Sullivan of Fort Mill; sisters, Joyce S. Wilson of Indian Land and Linda Jenkins of Mt. Croghan; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Services were 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tommy Moser.

The family greeted friends from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.

