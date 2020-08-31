1/
Jerry Neal Sullivan
Jerry Neal Sullivan, 76, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
He was a son of the late Chap L. and Bessie Pittman Sullivan. He was married to Libby H. Sullivan.
Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Cecil N. Sullivan of Jefferson, Harvey P. Sullivan of Lexington, N.C., and Billy Honeycutt of Jefferson; daughter, Virginia D. Coombes of Jefferson; brother, Arizona Sullivan of Fort Mill; sisters, Joyce S. Wilson of Indian Land and Linda Jenkins of Mt. Croghan; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Services were 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tommy Moser.
The family greeted friends from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.

Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
