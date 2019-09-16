MONROE, N.C. – Mr. Jesse James (Jamie) Reeves, 51, of Monroe, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home.

Jesse was born on Sept. 18, 1967, in Kershaw, S.C., to the late Jesse Walter Reeves of Kershaw, South Carolina and Linda Reeves Knight who lives in Pageland.

Jesse worked at Charlotte Pipe and Foundry in Monroe, N.C., where he lived with his wife, Jilda Moree-Reeves. They are both members of Shiloh Baptist Church of Monroe, N.C.

Those left to celebrate and remember his life include his loving wife, Jilda Moree-Reeves, of the home; his sons, Daniel Reeves of Greenville and Gabe Reeves of Heath Springs; and a step son, Christopher Moree Jr. of Monroe.

A Celebration of Life was conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Brad Kelley at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2301 North Rocky River Road, Monroe, NC 28110.

The family received friends at 6 p.m. following the ceremony at Shiloh Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Ministries.

Davis Funeral Home, Monroe, is in charge of funeral arrangements.